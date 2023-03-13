Scotiabank Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$25.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of WTSHF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.16. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $29.14.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westshore Terminals Investment (WTSHF)
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.