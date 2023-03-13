Scotiabank Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$25.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WTSHF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.16. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage and loading terminal services. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

