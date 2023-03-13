Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, an increase of 132.1% from the February 13th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienjoy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scienjoy in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scienjoy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Scienjoy Trading Up 0.5 %

SJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. 11,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,649. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.24. Scienjoy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $6.12.

Scienjoy Company Profile

Scienjoy ( NASDAQ:SJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

