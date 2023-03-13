Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth $567,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

