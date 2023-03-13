Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,250,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,049 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,112,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,269,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 131,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. 45,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07.

