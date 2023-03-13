Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 248.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $107,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,807,000 after acquiring an additional 714,509 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 604,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10,475.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 411,463 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.