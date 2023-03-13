Schroders (LON:SDR) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 470 ($5.65) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 510 ($6.13).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,626 ($31.58).

LON:SDR opened at GBX 460.10 ($5.53) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 726.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Schroders has a one year low of GBX 348 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 551.17 ($6.63). The company has a market cap of £7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,353.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Schroders’s payout ratio is 6,176.47%.

In related news, insider Deborah Waterhouse acquired 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £20,572.90 ($24,738.94). Company insiders own 213.22% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

