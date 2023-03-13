Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 13.3%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 13.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 181,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 205,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$119.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.97.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

(Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; and two exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.