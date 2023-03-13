Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the February 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Saga Communications stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $145.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.38. Saga Communications has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Saga Communications Cuts Dividend

About Saga Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.