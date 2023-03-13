RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.39 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $24,217.79 or 0.99859901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $84.39 million and $32,585.35 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,251.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.57 or 0.00336334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.33 or 0.00636360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00082056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.00525853 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010003 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,485 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

