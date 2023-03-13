Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE PCG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.97. 7,651,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,827,892. PG&E has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Recommended Stories

