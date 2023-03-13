Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRBU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of CRBU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 184,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,366. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

