Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 261.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRBU. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.
Caribou Biosciences Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CRBU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.26. 184,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,366. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.93.
Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Caribou Biosciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 70,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
- SVB: The First Crack In The Economy, Pressure Building
- Can SVB Collapse Cause Credit Downgrades at Etsy?
Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.