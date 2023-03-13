Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$39.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.6 %

GFL stock opened at C$44.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.74. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$31.57 and a one year high of C$46.02. The stock has a market cap of C$14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

About GFL Environmental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.00%.

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

