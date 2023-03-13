Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,806,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,830,619. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 770.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 135.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.