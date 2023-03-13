Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Price Target to $2.10

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $2.20 to $2.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Bakkt from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Bakkt Trading Up 23.9 %
Shares of BKKT stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. 6,567,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,904. The company has a market capitalization of $356.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 4.71. Bakkt has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bakkt by 320.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.
