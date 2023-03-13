Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $358.42 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,701.09 or 0.07580209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,699 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,714.3453276 USD and is up 7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,069,853.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.