Robin A. Frew Sells 903,600 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) insider Robin A. Frew sold 903,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $289,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,328,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 24,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. MiX Telematics Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.96.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIXT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

