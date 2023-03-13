Robert W. Baird Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $20.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

