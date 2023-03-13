Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,541,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320,882 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $117,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,095 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 43,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Robert Half International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.78. 222,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,516. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

