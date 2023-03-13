Robert H. Niehaus Sells 5,837 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 48,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,446. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 35,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

