RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
OPP opened at $8.40 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
