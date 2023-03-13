RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1021 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

OPP opened at $8.40 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

