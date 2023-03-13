Richards Packaging Income Plans None Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.

About Richards Packaging Income

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

