Richards Packaging Income Plans None Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Richards Packaging Income Price Performance
Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.
About Richards Packaging Income
