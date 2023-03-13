Reviewing Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) & Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its share price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donaldson has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Donaldson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Donaldson 10.45% 32.35% 14.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Donaldson shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Donaldson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Molekule Group and Donaldson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $620,000.00 56.50 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -8.07 Donaldson $3.31 billion 2.32 $332.80 million $2.88 21.93

Donaldson has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group. Molekule Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donaldson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Molekule Group and Donaldson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Donaldson 0 0 2 0 3.00

Donaldson has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.26%. Given Donaldson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donaldson is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Summary

Donaldson beats Molekule Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. The Industrial Products segment consist of dust, fume and mist collectors, compressed air purification systems, air filtration systems for gas turbines, polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products, and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications as well as hard disk drives, and semi-conductor manufacturing. The company was founded by Frank Donaldson in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

