Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March 13th (AMGN, APD, BZLFY, DROOF, JPM, JYNT, LLY, MEOH, MRNA, OMAB)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 13th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $275.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $148.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $360.00.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $76.00 price target on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $40.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a hold rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

