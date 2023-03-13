Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (AIRS, AJX, AMWL, ARHS, ARIS, AVVIY, CGGGF, CLLS, CSAN, DSEY)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 13th:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.43) to GBX 545 ($6.55).

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20).

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.80 to $14.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($7.46).

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.41).

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 196 ($2.36) to GBX 194 ($2.33).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 5,300 ($63.73).

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.70 to $3.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

