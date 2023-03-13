Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (AIRS, AJX, AMWL, ARHS, ARIS, AVVIY, CGGGF, CLLS, CSAN, DSEY)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 13th:

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 535 ($6.43) to GBX 545 ($6.55).

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20).

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.80 to $14.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.40. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $17.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $84.00 to $96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($7.46).

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 450 ($5.41).

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.50. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 196 ($2.36) to GBX 194 ($2.33).

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$16.00.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 5,300 ($63.73).

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.70 to $3.20. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.50 to $16.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

