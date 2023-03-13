Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 13th (ADLRF, AT, AZN, BAS, BDT, BHP, BNE, BNEFF, BOSS, CESDF)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 13th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$21.50 to C$23.00.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

was given a £130 ($156.33) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €49.00 ($52.13) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,510 ($30.18) to GBX 2,550 ($30.66). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €71.00 ($75.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$4.35 to C$4.60.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$6.25 to C$7.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$3.30. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €31.00 ($32.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$47.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €10.25 ($10.90) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($7.46). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.30 to C$1.15.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$93.00 to C$95.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$16.00 to C$16.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.50.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $151.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$29.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$35.00 to C$39.00.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00.

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €125.00 ($132.98) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €100.00 ($106.38) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.65 to C$1.50.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €37.00 ($39.36) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$65.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.50.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$12.00.

