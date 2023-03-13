Request 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.96 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded down 4% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $97.34 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00034423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00021952 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00218644 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,002.04 or 1.00297501 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09556261 USD and is up 5.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,903,070.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.