Render Token (RNDR) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $450.99 million and $183.18 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00005165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00416489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,795.84 or 0.28151922 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,833,198 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.