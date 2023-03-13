Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $250.78. 234,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,335. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.89. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

