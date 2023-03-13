Relay Token Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003380 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and approximately $4,560.94 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00428733 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,503.34 or 0.28979532 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

