ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and $2,460.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00346661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00026722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016758 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000761 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010091 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00018065 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004442 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

