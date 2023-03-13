Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Up 8.5%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 470,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 910,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.68 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $574,209.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 581,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,853 and have sold 221,571 shares valued at $1,799,332. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,029.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

