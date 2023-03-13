Raymond James Boosts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $49.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVEI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

NVEI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuvei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nuvei by 79.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Nuvei by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.