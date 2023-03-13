Raydium Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Raydium has a market cap of $48.66 million and $8.53 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,885 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,564,689 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

