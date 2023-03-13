Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

RWWI opened at $23.65 on Monday. Rand Worldwide has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Get Rand Worldwide alerts:

About Rand Worldwide

(Get Rating)

See Also

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.