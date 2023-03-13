Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

METC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 513,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,693. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $417.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $135.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 416,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 60,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

