Ramaco Resources’ (METC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:METC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 513,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,700. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $135.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

