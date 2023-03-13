Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Rating Reiterated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rain Oncology from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Rain Oncology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Rain Oncology stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. 58,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,788. Rain Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $235.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rain Oncology during the second quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rain Oncology by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

