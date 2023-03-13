QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $15.40 on Monday. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,055,058.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,853,673 shares in the company, valued at $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 29.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,094,000 after buying an additional 729,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in QuinStreet by 566.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 423,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 360,242 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 71.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 427,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 180,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 24.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 896,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

