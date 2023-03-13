QUASA Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $140.06 million and approximately $222.36 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00034613 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00219174 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,509.66 or 0.99731035 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00172888 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $250.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

