Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Shares Gap Up to $16.55

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $17.58. Qualtrics International shares last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 12,493,582 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Qualtrics International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.15 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $18.15 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Insider Activity

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.36% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualtrics International news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $70,969.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,211,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad R. Anderson sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $70,969.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,034.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $76,927.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,596.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 969,324 shares of company stock valued at $15,899,273 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

