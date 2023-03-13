QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Purchases $27,588.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $62.85.
QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.
