QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Director Purchases $27,588.00 in Stock

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $46.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of QCR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 747.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 706,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,129,000 after purchasing an additional 622,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 134,236 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,561,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 702,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,893,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 265,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 81,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on QCRH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

