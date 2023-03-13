PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTBRY opened at $14.48 on Monday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
