Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.89

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 244138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

In other news, CEO George Lista purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

