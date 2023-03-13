Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.24

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 2658813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Provention Bio Trading Up 260.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Provention Bio news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Provention Bio news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer sold 24,165 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $248,174.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,570,050 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 424,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,113 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 125,392 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

