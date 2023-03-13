Protara Therapeutics’ (TARA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %

TARA stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. Protara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.38 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $104,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

