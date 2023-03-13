Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 600,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 533,352 shares.The stock last traded at $59.89 and had previously closed at $64.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PB. Raymond James raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $883,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 54,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 136.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $777,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Recommended Stories

