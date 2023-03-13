Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 49785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 15.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

About Prosper Gold

(Get Rating)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.