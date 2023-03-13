ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.64) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Trading Down 0.7 %

ETR:PSM opened at €8.92 ($9.49) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.27. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €6.44 ($6.85) and a 12 month high of €12.81 ($13.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.