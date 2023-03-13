ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.79

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.79 and last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 1082123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

