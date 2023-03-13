Prom Self Reported Market Cap Hits $81.69 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a market cap of $81.69 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.48 or 0.00019892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00036226 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021771 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00225595 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,490.81 or 0.99946618 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.27103178 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,340,475.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

